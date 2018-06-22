In a heartbreaking twist of events ahead of the funeral of fashion designer Kate Spade, it was announced that her elderly father had also passed just fifteen days after his daughter committed suicide. The service went ahead as planned, however, with a huge gathering of her family and friends adorned in her designs.

On Wednesday (June 20th), the day before Kate's funeral was due to go ahead, her father Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. - better known by those closest to him as Frank - passed away at the age of 89 in Kansas City. He had apparently been struggling with ill-health for some time, with his recent grief seemingly being the final straw.

'We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr, (Frank), passed away last night at age 89', the family shared in a statement yesterday (June 21st). 'He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing.'

The double tragedy somehow reflects the passing of Carrie Fisher in December 2016, whose mother Debbie Reynolds died just a day later.

With Kate's mother having already passed eight years previously, it was up to her husband Andy Spade and siblings - including brother-in-law and award-winning comedian David Spade - to lay her to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Redemptorist Church.

The 55-year-old fashion designer was found dead at her home in Manhattan on June 5th having hanged herself. She had left a note for her 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix, and according to her husband had been seeking help for depression and anxiety.

While they weren't legally separated or seeking a divorce, he confessed that they had been living in separate homes at the time of her death.