Artist:
Song title: Body Heat
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

Over a year after the release of her crowd-funded fourth album 'Yesterday Was Forever', Kate Nash is back with a new single entitled 'Body Heat'. The singer-songwriter recently unveiled a documentary, 'Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl', which premiered in June 2019. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Kate Nash - Body Heat Video

Kate Nash - Festival Interview 2014

Kate Nash - Fri-End?

Powder Room

Kate Nash - 3AM

Kate Nash - Mouthwash

Kate Nash - Later On

Kate Nash - Kiss That Grrrl

Kate Nash - BlackBook Photoshoot

Kate Nash - Do-Wah-Doo