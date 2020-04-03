Kate Moss has sold her famous leopard coat to raise money to support the coronavirus relief efforts.

The model is just one of the stars who donated outfits to the auction, with the likes of Rachel Weisz, Thandie Newton and Charlotte Tilbury also selling items, spearheaded by Vestiaire Collective.

The money from the auction is going to The World Health Organization, the Italian Lombardia Region Fundraising, France/Paris Hospitals Foundation and Madrid's La Paz Hospital.

Whilst Kate's item has already sold for $285.43, other items are also available from other stars.

Vogue Japan editor-at-large Anna Dello Russo, who is selling some of her own items, said: ''In 30 years of my career, I've never assisted to something like this before. Today, this pandemic transformed us into a militant audience: in my small part, I feel I need to do everything I can to be helpful for the people involved in the fight against this virus, and that's why I decided to partner with Vestiaire Collective and donate my items to Regione Lombardia fundraising.''

Whilst Vestiaire Collective co-founder Fanny Moizant added: ''I'm really pleased that so many amazing profiles from around the world have come together to donate pieces from their wardrobes to help raise funds for charities like the World Health Organisation, who are working to combat the health crisis We hope that coming together as a global community will help make a difference.''