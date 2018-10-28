While Meghan Markle has been wowing crowds both back home and away as she and Prince Harry take part in their first overseas tour since becoming a married couple, it seems the original Duchess, Kate Middleton, reigns supreme as the biggest royal fashion influencer.

The Duchess of Cambridge is the royal most people want to dress like

In a recent survey conducted by Brand Finance's British Luxury 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge - who has been married to Prince William since 2011 - was found to have increased a brand’s popularity among 38 per cent of US shoppers.

The mother-of-three has been influencing styles and increasing brand popularity for a number of years and is known for her choice of high street and relatively cheap outfits but she has now been joined by her sister-in-law as one of the most influentially fashionable royals.

The Duchess of Sussex was found to have increased a brand’s popularity by 35 per cent of US shoppers and sits at number two in the survey of most influential royals in fashion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying a sixteen-day tour of Australia, Fiji and New Zealand during which Meghan has been wearing a number of designer labels and items which have since sold out.

When visiting Fraser Island, pregnant Meghan wore a £89 & Other Stories polka dot dress which has now sold out.

In a recent engagement back in the UK, the Duchess of Cambridge's £159 Whistles dress, which she wore at a Kensington Palace reception last week, has also sold out.

The report found both Kate and Meghan have a 'golden touch' when it comes to transforming the success of a brand.

Prince Harry and Prince William sit in third and fourth place respectively and were found to influence desirability of a brand by 32 per cent and 27 per cent.