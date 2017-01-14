Fantastic Four stars Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are engaged! The news comes just days after fans noticed Mara sporting a sparking diamond ring on a photo posted to her Twitter account.

A rep for the actress has since confirmed news of the engagement to E!. Bell and Mara starred together in 2015’s reboot of The Fantastic Four, in which Mara played the Invisible Woman and Bell played The Thing.

The couple were previously rumoured to be engaged last year, but when asked about the rumours by E!, Mara laughed, while Bell gave a direct “No.”

Bell was previously married to actress Evan Rachel Wood, with whom he shares a six-year-old son, whose name has never been revealed. The actors met on the set of Green Day’s ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ video.

In May 2014 they confirmed they were separating after 18 months of marriage. In a statement to US Weekly, the former couple said: "Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell have decided to separate.They both love and respect one another and will of course remain committed to co-parenting their son. This is a mutual decision and the two remain close friends.”

But despite their break-up the pair have remained friends. In In a 2015 interview with The Edit, Wood said of her ex husband: "Jamie’s lovely. He was the love of my life.”