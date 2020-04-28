Kate Hudson admitted she would have dated Jimmy Fallon if he'd asked her out when they worked on 'Almost Famous' back in 2000.
The 41-year-old actress - who worked with the late night talk show host on 2000 movie 'Almost Famous' - has opened up after the 45-year-old star admitted he had a crush on her at the time.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show' via video chat, she said: ''Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this?
''I was like, Jimmy... I had no idea like there was no... like I wish people could have been in my body to watch you and I's relationship and friendship because... you gave me no indication.''
Altough Jimmy insisted he ''gave a little indication'', he was clearly too subtle as Kate insisted she'd have ''totally gone there'' if he'd made himself more obvious.
She laughed: ''Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there.
''I remember thinking to myself, why has Jimmy never made a move? And then I just kind of realised, 'Oh, he's not into me like that.' And so, then I met Chris [Robinson].''
Kate was married to the Black Crowes frontman for seven years until their divorced was finalised in 2007, and together they have son Ryder, 16, while she also has eight-year-old boy Bingham with former husband Matt Bellamy and 18-month-old daughter Rani with current partner Danny Fujikawa.
Talking about first getting to know Jimmy, she added: ''No, it is [the story] because I was a single girl, I was in New York. Life was what it is was. Who knows? Our life trajectory could have been different Jimmy!''
However, talk show host Jimmy - who has two daughters with his film producer wife Nancy Juvonen - pointed out that things worked out for the best.
He said: ''Everything turned out perfect.''
