Kate Hudson ''talks a lot about sex'' with her mother Goldie Hawn.

The 41-year-old actress and her mother have such a close bond that they regularly discuss their sex lives with one another, as she revealed Goldie was the one who taught her how ''fun'' sex can be.

In a joint interview for People magazine's Beautiful Issue, Kate said: ''What did you teach me about sex? There are so many things. We talk a lot about sex. Surprisingly.''

Goldie added: ''I said, 'I want you to understand something about Mummy. I'm not a prude. I love sex.' ''

And Kate replied: ''Oh, that's right. And then she said, 'Sex is so much fun. But it's better when it's with one person.' And that was a good lesson.''

The 'Almost Famous' star says her mother first spoke to her about sex when she was trying to explain how ''sexually oriented'' she was.

Kate - whose father is Goldie's ex husband Bill Hudson - explained: ''You were trying to engage and asking like what was going on with me sexually. I was like, 'Mum, let's just say that I'm kind of a sexually-oriented type of personality.' And she goes, 'Please, I have known that since you were two years old.' I was like, 'Mum!' ''

The WW Wellness Program spokesperson often speaks to her mother about sex whilst the 74-year-old actress is ''working out'', and recalled having a ''whole conversation about men'' during an exercise routine.

She said: ''I'd sit and that's when I could really talk to Mum, when she was working out. Once we had a whole conversation about men. And I sat there like, 'Wow, that's my mum.' ''