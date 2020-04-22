Kate Hudson would ''never define'' herself through the eyes of a man thanks to advice she received from her mother, Goldie Hawn.
Kate Hudson would ''never define'' herself through the eyes of a man.
The 'Fool's Gold' actress - who has Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, eight, with former fiance Matt Bellamy, and 18-month-old Rani with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - credits her mother, Goldie Hawn, for her outlook on life and relationships.
She said: ''Mom always said to me, 'Don't you ever let a man dim your light.' So I've never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me.''
Goldie added in a joint interview for People's Most Beautiful issue: ''When you have your children and you have a man who loves your children, that's a very tough bond.''
And Kate, who appears on the cover of the publication with her mother and daughter, admitted the 'Death Becomes Her' star's 37-year relationship with Kurt Russell has been a huge inspiration to her.
She said: ''To live up to that is really the goal. Just the fact that they've been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the centre of all of our lives.''
The 41-year-old actress hopes she can inspire the same confidence in her daughter that Goldie, 74, did in her.
She said: ''My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own.
''Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani...going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?''
Goldie admitted it was a ''big deal'' when she became grandparent to Rani.
She said: ''When your daughter has a daughter, it's a big deal. I mean, it really is.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...
Code Name: The Cleaner. BloodRayne. Grandma's Boy. White Noise. Elektra. Are We There Yet?These are...