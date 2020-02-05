Kate Hudson makes mistakes ''all the time'' as a parent but is doing the best she can.
Kate Hudson makes mistakes ''all the time'' as a parent.
The 40-year-old actress - who has Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, eight, with former fiance Matt Bellamy, and Rani, 16 months with partner Danny Fujikawa - doesn't always get it right with her kids but is doing the best she can and has days when she feels like ''supermum''.
She said: ''I make mistakes all the time.
''I've yelled at my kids too much, and I've also cursed in front of them, and I also haven't shown up for things because I was out of town.
''But, at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a f***ing supermum', I'm cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.
''What I've learned - and what I'm learning - is that I'm doing the best I can.''
The 'Almost Famous' star also admitted she made a conscious decision to take a step back from her career to focus on her family life in order to make herself happier.
She told the new issue of Women's Health magazine: ''I want to kind of chill out, take a step back from acting, from making movies that weren't really making me happy, and look at what I really want to do and what I want to give back - what kind of parent I want to be.''
The Fabletics founder tries to keep her work at work and doesn't want it to spill over into her home life.
She said: ''If I come in nine-to-five, do all my work and shut off my phone, I can have a balanced life.
''I try not to let work spill into time with the kids, dinnertime and in bed. Happiness comes from feeling liberated, I've always felt my best when I felt liberated from things that were holding me back.
''Why am I going to endorse something if I can build a business that's more mindful and more sustainable? That's kind of where my head is - building business.''
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
Watch the video for their song 'Eclipse'.
Watch three incredible live performances from Discovr.TV.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...