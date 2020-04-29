Kate Hudson is enjoying her quarantine sex life with Danny Fujikawa.

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star insists lockdown - amidst the coronavirus pandemic - is going well with her partner.

Asked whether her sex life has been improved by the quarantine measures, she didn't say anything but smiled coyly and sipped from her glass of wine.

And speaking during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live @Home with Andy Cohen, she added: ''I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person. There's no body else I'd want to be quarantined with right now. He's just the best.''

Meanwhile, Kate previously revealed she ''talks a lot about sex'' with her mother Goldie Hawn, as she revealed it was her mom who taught her how ''fun'' sex can be.

In a joint interview, Kate said: ''What did you teach me about sex? There are so many things. We talk a lot about sex. Surprisingly.''

Goldie added: ''I said, 'I want you to understand something about Mummy. I'm not a prude. I love sex.'''

And Kate replied: ''Oh, that's right. And then she said, 'Sex is so much fun. But it's better when it's with one person.' And that was a good lesson.''

The 'Almost Famous' star says her mother first spoke to her about sex when she was trying to explain how ''sexually oriented'' she was.

Kate - whose father is Goldie's ex-husband Bill Hudson - explained: ''You were trying to engage and asking like what was going on with me sexually. I was like, 'Mum, let's just say that I'm kind of a sexually-oriented type of personality.' And she goes, 'Please, I have known that since you were two years old.' I was like, 'Mum!'''