She really suits a shaved head.
Well, that's a hairstyle we never thought we'd see on Kate Hudson. The actress has just shaved her head, allegedly for a forthcoming movie role of which details remain minimal. We can't even come near to guessing what sort of role it is, but she sure looks bad-ass.
Kate Hudson at 'Snatched' premiere
Not many women can pull off such an androgynous look, but this 38-year-old star is someone who definitely can. She was spotted sporting a buzz-cut while out in Los Angeles yesterday (July 25th 2017), and apparently it's all for a role in a project she's doing with Sia Furler.
When she was seen she was on the set of this mysterious new movie, in which she has previously hinted that she may be following in her mother Goldie Hawn's footsteps and dancing on screen. She posted a photograph of herself at a dance studio with Sia's frequent dance collaborator Maddie Ziegler with the caption: 'Dance rehearsal with this bundle of excellence!'
Of course, she's not the first glamorous Hollywood female to have shaved her hair down to the roots. Cara Delevingne, Karen Gillan, Kristen Stewert, Charlize Theron, Tilda Swinton, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Ellen Page, Sigourney Weaver and Demi Moore have all sacrificed their long looks in the name of acting.
According to E! Online, Kate is still getting used to her new look, and even decided to don a blonde wig over the weekend while on a lunch date with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Of course, it could all be part of keeping it under wraps, as her recent Instagram posts have cropped out that part of her head completely.
More: Kate Hudson laughs off sister's Brad Pitt dating rumours
Kate has just completed filming on Thurgood Marshall biopic 'Marshall', and she has also been announced to star in Bill Condon's 'Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said?' which also stars Eddie Murphy and Oprah Winfrey.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...