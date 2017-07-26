Well, that's a hairstyle we never thought we'd see on Kate Hudson. The actress has just shaved her head, allegedly for a forthcoming movie role of which details remain minimal. We can't even come near to guessing what sort of role it is, but she sure looks bad-ass.

Kate Hudson at 'Snatched' premiere

Not many women can pull off such an androgynous look, but this 38-year-old star is someone who definitely can. She was spotted sporting a buzz-cut while out in Los Angeles yesterday (July 25th 2017), and apparently it's all for a role in a project she's doing with Sia Furler.

When she was seen she was on the set of this mysterious new movie, in which she has previously hinted that she may be following in her mother Goldie Hawn's footsteps and dancing on screen. She posted a photograph of herself at a dance studio with Sia's frequent dance collaborator Maddie Ziegler with the caption: 'Dance rehearsal with this bundle of excellence!'

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Of course, she's not the first glamorous Hollywood female to have shaved her hair down to the roots. Cara Delevingne, Karen Gillan, Kristen Stewert, Charlize Theron, Tilda Swinton, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Ellen Page, Sigourney Weaver and Demi Moore have all sacrificed their long looks in the name of acting.

According to E! Online, Kate is still getting used to her new look, and even decided to don a blonde wig over the weekend while on a lunch date with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Of course, it could all be part of keeping it under wraps, as her recent Instagram posts have cropped out that part of her head completely.

Kate has just completed filming on Thurgood Marshall biopic 'Marshall', and she has also been announced to star in Bill Condon's 'Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said?' which also stars Eddie Murphy and Oprah Winfrey.