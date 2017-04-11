Kate Bush's representative has addressed claims she wasn't invited to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The music legend was reportedly disregarded by the American festival's organisers who are believed to have not booked her as a headliner during the annual music bash because they didn't think the audience would ''understand'' her, according to NME.

However, the 'Wuthering Heights' hitmaker's representative has spoken out about the situation, and has denied rumours the vocalist was ever in negotiations to take part in the extravaganza, which will take place in Indio, California, on two weekends; from April 14 to 16 and again from April 21 to 23.

The spokesperson said: ''It was never Kate's intention to play any more shows than she did in London.

''The show was conceived for a very specific type of venue. No discussions were ever had with Kate about playing any festival, including Coachella.''

Meanwhile Kate performed 22 sold-out shows at London's Hammersmith Apollo to critical acclaim, for what marked her first gigs since her one and only tour in 1979, but she is not sure if she will tour again after being ''terrified'' by her live comeback shows in 2014.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Yeah, I was terrified. The idea of putting the show together was something that I found really interesting and really exciting ... but to actually step into it was something that I had to really work hard on because I was terrified of doing live work as a performer again.''