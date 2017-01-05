Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Kate Beckinsale Pictures

Kate Beckinsale at the Stephen Colbert Show in New York City - New York City New York United States - Thursday 5th January 2017

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale

22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Santa Monica California United States - Sunday 11th December 2016

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale

26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards - New York New York United States - Tuesday 29th November 2016

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale and her husband Len Wiseman shop in Santa Monica with their daughter Lily and pet dog Los Angeles, California - 06.02.10 Featuring: Kate Beckinsale Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 06 Feb 2010

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman take their daughter Lily and her friend to lunch in Santa Monica Los Angeles, California - 02.07.08 When: 02 Jul 2008

EXCLUSIVE Len Wiseman and wife Kate Beckinsale leaving a Beverly Hills gym looking very happy arm in arm Los Angeles, California - 16.07.08 When: 16 Jul 2008

Len Wiseman and Kate Beckinsale Los Angeles premiere of 'Snow Angels' held at The Egyptian Theatre - Arrivals Hollywood, California - 28.02.08 Featuring: Len Wiseman and Kate Beckinsale Where: United States When: 28 Feb 2008

Len Wiseman and Kate Beckinsale 17th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards (Oscars) Viewing Party held at the Pacific Design Center West Hollywood, California - 22.02.09 Featuring: Len Wiseman and Kate Beckinsale Where: California, United States When: 22 Feb 2009

Kate Beckinsale with husband Len Wiseman and daughter Lily Mo Sheen out and about in Santa Monica Los Angeles, California - 21.06.08 When: 21 Jun 2008

Kate Beckinsale with her husband Len Wiseman and her child Lily Mo Sheen having a family day out in Santa Monica Santa Monica, California - 23.11.08 Featuring: Kate Beckinsale Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 23 Nov 2008

Kate Beckinsale, Len Wiseman and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen go shopping together in Hollywood. Los Angeles, Where: California, California, United States When: 20 Dec 2009

Kate Beckinsale on the set of 'The Only Living Boy in New York' - Manhattan New York United States - Thursday 13th October 2016

'The Only Living Boy' movie set in NYC - New York New York United States - Tuesday 11th October 2016

New York Comic Con at Madison Square Garden - New York City New York United States - Saturday 8th October 2016

San Diego International Film Festival - Variety's Night of the Stars Tribute - Arrivals - San Diego California United States - Thursday 29th September 2016

Kate Beckinsale

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.