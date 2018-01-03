Kate Beckinsale has been cast in a new thriller for Amazon from Harry and Jack Williams, the team behind ‘The Missing’.

‘The Widow’ stars Beckinsale as Georgia Wells, a woman who has cut herself off from her previous life, but is pulled back into face that world after seeing her “late” husband on the news. Wells will stop at nothing until she gets to the truth about her past, even venturing into the depths of the African Congo.

“Kate Beckinsale is a brilliantly talented actress and we’re thrilled she’s joining us on this journey — we couldn’t imagine anyone more perfect for the role,” the Williams brothers said in a statement.

“The Widow is our most ambitious and cinematic piece to date and we can’t wait to bring the dark heart of the Congolese jungle to the screen.”

Beckinsale previously starred in 2016’s ‘Love & Friendship’, which was distributed by Amazon Studios, and ‘The Only Living Boy In New York’.

“We are thrilled to continue our existing relationship with Kate Beckinsale on the heels of her incredible performances in Amazon Studios’ critically acclaimed films,” Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide TV Content Acquisition for Amazon Prime Video, commented.

“Harry and Jack Williams have created a powerful story, which will be brought to life by one of the world’s most talented actresses, and we are excited to bring this thrilling series to Prime members around the world.”

'The Widow’ will begin production later this year and will be an eight-episode series. In the UK the series will be shown on ITV, who have partnered with Amazon for the production.