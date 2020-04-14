Kate Beckinsale is reportedly spending quarantine with musician Goody Grace.

The 46-year-old actress is rumoured to have struck up a romance with the Canadian musician - who at 22 is 24 years her younger - and is thought to be in self-isolation with him amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told People magazine: ''She has been dating him since the beginning of the year. They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It's just a number. They are quarantined together at Kate's house right now.''

Over the weekend, Goody - whom the source described as being ''mature beyond his age'' - took to Instagram to celebrate Easter with a picture of himself holding a chocolate egg over his face.

He captioned the snap: ''A very happy quarantined easter (sic)''

And Kate responded in the comments: ''Peep x (sic)''

The rumoured new romance comes after the 'Underworld' star previously enjoyed a romance with 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson.

In February, 26-year-old Pete revealed his family ''freaked out'' when they learned he was dating the movie star, and said the pair went their separate ways because he was taking time to work on his mental health and couldn't keep up a relationship.

He said: ''All of my uncles freaked out.

''She's one of the funniest people I've ever met.

''[We split because] I was going into another rehab. I must have a pattern. I wasn't right yet, and [Kate] had a lot of acting and work to do. She's a superstar.''

Prior to dating Pete, Kate was married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016, before the pair finalised their divorced in November, almost four years after they split.

She dated fellow actor Michael Sheen - with whom she has daughter Lily, 21 - for almost a decade between 1995 and 2003.