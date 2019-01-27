Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalised after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst, as she posted a picture of herself crying as a result of the morphine.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (26.01.19) night to post a picture of herself from her hospital bed, where she revealed she was in pain from the injury - in which a cyst inside the ovaries becomes so large it presses against nerves and eventually ruptures - and said being on morphine to ease the pain had caused her to cry.
Alongside the picture, Kate wrote: ''Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly (sic)''
Kate - who has 19-year-old daughter Lily with her former partner Michael Sheen - didn't give any further details on her condition, but surgery on a ruptured ovarian cyst is only carried out in severe cases, and most cysts are simply treated with pain medicines, such as the morphine Kate is receiving.
Meanwhile, the 'Underworld' star recently revealed she would be open to having another child, but isn't sure she wants to get ''annihilated'' again after spending her 20s caring for her daughter Lily.
She said: ''I definitely would, but then I think 'Oh God, I annihilated my twenties and I suddenly get a taste of freedom and annihilate myself again?' But I am open to seeing what happens ...''
The actress was married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016, but insisted that following their divorce, she hasn't felt the need to rush towards the next chapter in her life.
Instead, the 'Total Recall' actress says she's currently ''quite happy'' with where she finds herself and with the freedoms that come with it.
Kate said: ''When you get divorced, everybody waits to see where you land. But I might not land anywhere for a bit.
''I'm really quite happy: it's quite nice to have a bit of Virginia Woolf time.''
