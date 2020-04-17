'Harriet' director Kasi Lemmons is to helm an adaptation of 'Shadow King'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old filmmaker is to write and direct the project, which is based on Maaza Mengiste's best-selling historical fiction novel.

Set during Benito Mussolini's 1935 invasion of Ethiopia, it tells the story of the Ethiopian women soldiers who were left out of the historical record of World War II.

Atlas Entertainment is behind the flick, which will be produced by Charles Roven and Richard Suckle. Stephanie Haymes-Roven and Curt Kanemoto will executive produce and oversee the film for Atlas.

In a statement, Charles and Richard said: ''Kasi's films are epic and intimate all at once. It makes her the perfect filmmaker to bring to life Maaza's complex characters and compelling world captured in The Shadow King. We are thrilled to be working with her on such a special project.''

Kasi commented: ''Maaza Mengiste's mesmerising novel takes my breath away. The imagery is so rich and powerful and the characters so vividly drawn, it naturally lends itself to adaptation.

''I'm very honoured to be a part of bringing this brilliant book to the screen and I'm thrilled to be working with everyone at Atlas.''

Kasi recently directed biopic 'Harriet', which saw star Cynthia Erivo nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of slave-turned-abolitionist. Her other credits include 'Eve's Bayou', 'Dr. Hugo', 'The Caveman's Valentine', 'Talk to Me' and 'Black Nativity'.

She also recently produced the Netflix series 'Self Made', starring Octavia Spencer, and also directed two episodes of the series.