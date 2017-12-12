Kasabian's Sergio Pizzorno thinks you can feel a songwriter's ''soul'' in a song.

The 36-year-old artist became the 'Fire' hitmaker's songwriter following the departure of former band member Christopher Karloff, and though he has hinted the creative process is difficult, he believes the lyrics to a track says a lot about the writer.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he said: ''It's the 'writing team' thing. I understand it, It's like American TV shows, the reason why they're so great is because 15 people in a room write it.

''I can't deny the tunes they're writing. I just have time for that band that gets in a room and smashes it, or a singer songwriter, you get them, you get a feeling of their soul.''

However, the musician has admitted some members can be protective over a record and make it known exactly what part they penned in a song.

He continued: ''I'm sure I speak on behalf of any songwriter trying to get something together. You write one that's great, then somebody comes along, 'I wrote the top line melody.', [or[ 'I wrote the chorus' - f**k you. ''

Meanwhile, Sergio has revealed he has a soft spot for Paulo Nutini .

He said: ''Paolo Nutini. I love that guy.

''Switch it up, he should sing the Bond theme.''