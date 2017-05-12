Kasabian have launched an impressive new video for their song 'Are You Looking For Action'; a clip that was filmed in just one continuous take and live streamed this week. Co-directed by Aitor Throup and Sing J Lee, the video correlates with the band's full back catalogue.

Kasabian release live music video for 'Are You Looking For Action'

The Leicester four-piece shot the new video in a nightclub at a secret East London location on Tuesday (May 9th 2017) in collaboration with LADbible following the release of their sixth studio album 'For Crying Out Loud'. It was then streamed live through Kasabian and LADbible's Facebook pages.

'It was such an incredible experience to make a music video feel like a live event', said frontman Sergio Pizzorno in a statement. 'What ever went down, that was it. The adrenaline and excitement of recording it in one shot, to a live audience was unreal. I think it could be the first of many for us.'

The interesting thing about the video, eagle-eyed fans will notice, was the numerous references to previous Kasabian albums and songs. The extras in the shot were all dressed in outfits reminiscent of their self-titled debut (scarves over their faces), skeleton suits (from their 'Sticks & Bones' video) and kings (from 'West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum') among others.

Kasabian released their newest album, 'For Crying Out Loud', a week ago (May 5th) featuring the singles 'You're in Love with a Psycho' and 'Bless This Acid House'. Produced by Sergio in both Leicester and London, it's their first album to have a Parental Advisory label and follows 2014's UK number one '48:13'.

The band have a number of festival dates coming up this summer including Reading & Leeds Festival, Japan's Summer Sonic, Budapest's Sziget, FIB Benicassim in Spain and the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

More: Read our 2017 live review of Kasabian

'For Crying Out Loud' is out now.