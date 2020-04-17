Kasabian have been forced to cancel their hometown show.

The rock group was due to play Leicester's Victoria Park on June 20, but they have been forced to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sergio Pizzorno said: ''We are absolutely gutted to not be able to play our beloved hometown this summer. We hope to see you all very soon.''

The statement continued: ''Look out for an email from your ticketing agent very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after seven days as they are very busy at this time.''

The Victoria Park gig was due to be Kasabian's first time perform in the city since 2016, and their first UK show since 2018.

Kasabian were due to be joined by Sam Fender, Easy Life and Inhaler.

Late last year, Kasabian revealed they were working on their seventh studio album, a follow up to 2017 record 'For Crying Out Loud'.

Serge - who worked on his solo project, The S.L.P, during the break - said: ''Now feels like the right time. I'm back working on new Kasabian music and the world needs something to bring it together ... The state of everything right now ... we need some healing. As a personality I am a complex soul.''

And Serge is keen that Kasabian wants to continue forever.

He said: ''I think so. As long as it was worth it. For me, and for the rest of the boys there has to be a reason.

''If it was just to sell T-shirts or because one of us needed a conservatory or something, then it's a no, it's not for me. Ideas are what keep me going, if I've not made something in a day I feel like I've done nothing.''