The O2 Forum Kentish Town is tonight's venue for the third and final London show as part of the Kasabian's intimate UK tour in preparation for the band's 6th studio album 'For Cryin Out Loud', released on April 28. Opening with the track 'Comeback Kid,' one of twelve songs featured on the highly anticipated album, marks a gentle way to start what we all know will turn out to be a raucous Thursday night gig.

Crowd pleasers 'Bumblebee', 'Underdog' and 'Eez-Eh' follow sending the sold out 2300 capacity venue into a frenzy. Frontman Tom Meighan and guitarist Sergio Pizzorno true friendship is demonstrated throughout the gig and their love for performing together is still very much evident.

New single 'You're In Love With A Psycho' receives a warm welcome showcasing Kasabian are back where they belong with fans already singing along. The set takes a slower turn with guitarist Pizzorno taking to the centre stage with 'La Fee Verte' and 'Treat' which both show their appreciation for the singer songwriter.

An encore consisting of 'Stevie', 'Vlad the Impaler' (which saw a cameo appearance from comedian and new Bake Off star Noel Fielding) and 'Fire' left audiences members on a high chanting as they exited the North London venue.

Kasabian's set list was 17 songs strong but their back catalogue is of such size and stature that it would've been easy for them to take it up to 20! No doubt their upcoming album will contain at least a few numbers that will join the ranks of their previous singles. One thing is for sure, their hits that include 'Shoot the Runner', 'Club Foot' and 'L.S.F' left fans (on this particular evening) wanting more.