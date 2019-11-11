Artist:
Song title: Follow God
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

In his latest quest for musical innovation, Kanye West takes on a Christian theme for his new album 'Jesus Is King', featuring the song 'Follow God' for which he has now unveiled a video. The rapper has also been working as part of gospel collective Sunday Service with the collaborative album 'Jesus Is Born'.

