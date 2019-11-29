Artist:
Song title: Closed On Sunday
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

There's a lot of family love in the video for Kanye West's new song 'Closed On Sunday'. He released his current album 'Jesus Is King' in October, and he's about to drop the debut album with his newly formed gospel group Sunday Service 'Jesus Is Born', coming Christmas Day.

Contactmusic

