There's a lot of family love in the video for Kanye West's new song 'Closed On Sunday'. He released his current album 'Jesus Is King' in October, and he's about to drop the debut album with his newly formed gospel group Sunday Service 'Jesus Is Born', coming Christmas Day.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...