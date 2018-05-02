It's difficult to understand how a person can be so obsessed with creativity and finding peace and love, and yet spend most of his life on Twitter. But that's the life of Kanye West, and it's safe to say he has inspired, confused, scared and upset a lot of people along the way.

Kanye West at Hot 97 Summer Jam concert

It is getting to the point where we're just staring blankly at everything he posts, but sometimes he really starts making the kind of sense that doesn't.

1. Getting rid of everything - It was the Tweet that set everyone off. 'Sometimes you have to get rid of everything', he wrote in April. In fact, wife Kim Kardashian was so confused by these new notions that she and Chrissy Teigen just trolled him hilariously.

2. Slavery was a choice - The latest thing to enrage the internet. It's not the first time he's ever talked about such a concept but he told TMZ recently that he thought something that happened for so many centuries can't have been forced upon a group of people. 'When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice', he said.

He'd previously commented that 'there was a time when slavery was the trend', before likening it to a 'mentality' of this day and age. But that was the first time he'd ever outright said he thought slavery was chosen by the victims.

Of course, he went back on that comment when he was attacked on Twitter. 'I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will', he said. 'My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.' Riiight.

3. Webcam paranoia - Not the weirdest thing he's ever done, but how many people put tape over their computer camera? He showed just that when he filmed himself streaming a Scott Adams Facebook video. It is possible for hackers to target cameras and spy on the users, but it's another example of Kanye's alleged paranoia.

4. The hypocrisy of firing people - He once wrote, 'If you wanna see the true character of person watch the way they treat someone who can't do anything for them.' It's an adaption of a very good quote by the German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, only he seems to go back on that idea just days later when he talks about firing his manager and his lawyers.

'Yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time', he told his followers. 'I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no.' That kind of sounds like anyone who works for Kanye has got to do what he wants or they'll get fired. Where's the 'freedom' in that?

5. His company is a unicorn - On a less serious note, he said the weirdest thing about his Yeezy brand. Apart from labelling it as 'the 2nd fastest growing company in history' which isn't strictly true, he also described it as 'a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn'. OK then.

6. Dragon energy - Pretty much everything Kanye has ever said about Donald Trump has made us go 'WTF?!', but nothing more so than: 'You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother.'

Whatever 'dragon energy' is, we don't want it.

7. Accusing John Legend of manipulative 'tactics' - We're not sure if there is a nicer person on this earth than John Legend. But when he dared offer another perspective on some of the things Kanye was saying about Trump, the rapper immediately attacked him. 'You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought', he told him.

We're truly surprised John wants anything to do with him after that accusation, but - since he's a nice guy - he totally shrugged it off.