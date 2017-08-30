Say what you like about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, their daughter North is still one of the most adorable kids in the celebrity world. She's just given her very first official interview, where she spoke about everything from her favourite song to her ideal pizza toppings.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West carry their daughter North West

The 4-year-old answered everyone's burning questions about her in conversation with various famous friends for Interview Magazine, and she absolutely slayed. For starters, she looked flawless on the cover with her mom who was just oozing Jackie Kennedy glamour.

North 'Bubs' West revealed to model Kaia Gerber what she loves on her pizza - and it's basically every one of us. 'Just Cheese! Cheese, cheese - everywhere cheese', she exclaimed. Meanwhile, her favourite show is Nick Jr.'s 'Shimmer and Shine', her favourite dress is purple, and her favourite colour is 'rainbow' because she is as non-conforming as her family.

She happens to be obsessed with Disney princesses, of course, telling Millie Bobby Brown that her favourite is Jasmine from 'Aladdin' because 'I love her'. She also wants 'all the princesses to come over' for her next birthday, and wants to bake a 'rainbow princess cake' with her 5-year-old cousin Penelope Disick. Now that's a party we want to be invited to.

The cutest thing about her though? She's super loyal to her folks. Her favourite song is 'daddy's song 'Amazing' - so amazing!' and she wastes no time in revealing that her mother is her best friend. It's just as well because she takes after her when it comes to what she keeps in her handbag: 'Toys, and sometimes I put some makeup in there when I go to church', she says.

We're officially in love. Though Kim recently insisted on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' that North is by no means as cute as she seems all the time - in fact, she's seriously got it in for her 20-month-old brother Saint.

'I don't know what it is, I thought it was a phase, she does not like her brother', Kim says. 'She'd get so jealous when I would breastfeed and stuff and now the phase isn't going away.'

Still, North's sassy, no-nonsense attitude only makes her more appealing.