Yet more details from the world’s most intriguing marriage, with Kim Kardashian revealing that her husband Kanye West once gave her $1 million dollars to NOT take a job.

The reality star and entrepreneur, 37, spilled the beans in an episode of Ashley Graham’s new podcast Pretty Big Deal this week, telling the host that Kanye once cut her a cheque for a million bucks in return for her turning down a lucrative offer from a rival fashion brand to promote it.

“He's like the cutest,” Kim said. “A brand offered me a million dollars to do a post on some of their clothing and they typically - I don't want to say who the brand is - but they typically knock off Yeezy.”

Yeezy, of course, being Kanye’s burgeoning fashion brand.

“Mother's Day was, like, the next week,” she continued. “Mother's Day comes and he happened to be recording out of town and I get my flowers and then I get an envelope delivered to the door. I opened the envelope and it was a million dollar check with a note saying thank you for always supporting me and not posting.”

“In the rest of the envelope, it was a contract to be an owner of Yeezy - to have my percentage. And that was my Mother's Day present.”

Kim and Kanye, 41, tied the knot back in 2014, and now share three children together. She recently leapt to the hip-hop star’s defence after he made a string of controversial political tweets, in the context of his vocal support for Donald Trump.

Also this week, Kanye confirmed that the roll-out of his latest studio album yandhi has – somewhat predictably – been delayed until Black Friday in November, after he had originally suggested it would be out last Saturday (September 29th).

