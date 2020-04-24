Kanye West took some of his kids to Wyoming to give his wife Kim Kardashian West a ''break''.
Kanye West took some of his kids to Wyoming to give his wife Kim Kardashian West a ''break''.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' stars have been quarantining together as a family but Kanye decided to give Kim a break by whisking some of the kids away for a few days.
A source told People magazine: ''It's a huge chaos with all the kids at home. Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids.''
Meanwhile, Kim recently revealed her and her family have been camping in their home cinema.
The 39-year-old reality star - who has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West - said: ''We're in the theatre room. That's the place that has gotten the most use lately. The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor. My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it's a problem.''
Kim previously confessed she has gone days without showering or brushing her hair while self-quarantining at home.
She admitted: ''My hair is a mess, and I think I've put on make-up twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together. It's not always glamorous.
''There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...