Kanye and long-term manager/confidant 'Izzy' Zivkovic have parted ways, with Scooter Braun expected to take over.
Kanye West has reportedly parted ways with his long-term manager and confidant Izvor ‘Izzy’ Zivkovic, with the rap megastar now under the sole guidance of Justin Bieber’s manager and mentor Scooter Braun.
News of the decision was reported on Wednesday night (March 28th) by Billboard, who described the Croatian-born Zivkovic as “a relatively unknown figure” who “has largely stayed out of the spotlight”.
He had managed Kanye’s career since 2010, around the time of his career revitalisation with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Zivkovic’s company, Split Second Management, also looks after the likes of Jack Garratt, Arcade Fire and Banks.
Kanye West has split with his long-term manager, 'Izzy' Zivkovic
Since April 2016, Zivkovic had co-managed Kanye alongside Scooter Braun, the man who discovered a 12 year old Justin Bieber and who also looks after Martin Garrix and Ariana Grande. He is now expected to take over Kanye’s management duties full time.
Kanye is widely believed to be working on his eighth studio album, the follow-up to The Life of Pablo that was released in February 2016. He and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, recently welcomed their third child, a daughter born via surrogate and who was named Chicago, back in January.
Braun, meanwhile, was reported recently to have signed a deal with Marvel Studios to form his own studio to produce original comic book movies, in both live-action and animated formats.
“If any of the talent we work with wants to be a part of the projects we’re doing, we welcome them to join us on this journey,” he told the New York Times about the deal. “I’ve already had conversations with certain talent that are very excited about being a part of this.”
