Kanye West has shared a photo of himself, wife Kim Kardashian and children North and Saint, celebrating at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash.

It had previously been reported that Kanye was ‘ordered to stay away’ from the party by wife Kim, but the rapper has confirmed he did make an appearance later in the night.

Posting the pic of himself and his family in front of Kris’ giant Christmas Tree, Kanye simply wrote: “Happy Holidays”.

The couple have had a rocky year, with Kim’s robbery in Paris and Kanye’s hospitalisation, but according to Page Six rumours of an impending split have been ‘greatly exaggerated’.

More: What Has Happened To Kanye West In 2016?

Sources close to the couple told Page Six that relations between the couple are strained after their rough 2016, but added that claims their marriage is over is “ridiculous.”

A source close to Kim said: “They are still a couple, there’s no discussion of a separation of a divorce. But they have absolutely had a tough year. They’ve been through a lot.”

One way the couple may be trying to work through their problems is by receiving therapy. Last week a source told People that both Kim and Kanye are receiving individual therapy, but may consider couples’ counselling.

More: Kanye West 'Cancels Planned Saint Pablo European Tour'

“They are still both receiving individual therapy,” a source told People. “Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better.

“They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven’t had any sessions together,” the source added.