Kanye West has settled a lawsuit with the insurance company Lloyd’s of London concerning the sudden cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour over a year ago.

Back in November 2016, amid concerns about the rapper’s state of mind following a number of increasingly bizarre on-stage rants as the North American tour rolled on, the Saint Pablo tour was pulled suddenly, with West hospitalised soon afterwards for extreme exhaustion.

In August 2017, West’s touring company Very Good Touring, Inc. filed a lawsuit for $10 million against Lloyd’s of London, who had underwritten the Saint Pablo tour, claiming that they had failed to pay up for insurance claims regarding the cancellation.

In response, Lloyd’s issued a countersuit against Very Good a few weeks later, alleging that West’s reasons for cancelling the tour were “not beyond [his] control” and that his company’s insurance claims were void. They also cited exemptions to the insurance policy involving drug and alcohol use. West’s team soon refuted Lloyd’s reasoning that those were legitimate reasons to deny their claim.

West’s team also accused Lloyd’s and its agents of “purposely and maliciously” disseminated “privileged, private and personal information” about the rapper to the press, in an effort to undermine the credibility of his claim.

Howard King, the attorney representing Kanye’s company, told music news site Pitchfork in a subsequent statement on Thursday (February 15th) that “the matter was amicably resolved.”

According to TMZ, which originally reported the story, said that the terms of the settlement were confidential but that Kanye had received the majority of the monies owed to him under the terms of the insurance policy.

