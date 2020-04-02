Kanye West's high school artwork has been valued at between $16,000 and $23,000.

The 'Gold Digger' rapper's cousin-in-law appeared on PBS' 'Antiques Roadshow' to show off the impressive collection, which Kim Kardashian West's spouse created when he was just 17.

The programme's appraiser Laura Woolley priced up the largest art at $6,000 to $8,000, with the rest valued at $2,000 to $7,000 each.

Laura explained that often celebrity auctions come down to how ''popular'' the person is, but she insisted despite the 'Flashing Lights' hitmaker being ''controversial'' figure, there is no denying his ''extraordinary talent'' in art.

She explained: ''It's an interesting thing when you look at art that is done by a celebrity because a good portion of the value of that artwork can actually depend on something I call the enduring legacy of the celebrity.

''We see the values kind of rise and fall along with the popularity of the celebrity.

''I think despite the fact that some people might say that he's a controversial figure with his opinions and his career, I don't think anyone can deny the fact that he has extraordinary talent and I think that in time I would expect these to continue to appreciate.

''To have early pieces like this from someone who really will be an important cultural figure of our time I think is really fantastic.''

Among the artwork, is an advert for the 42-year-old star's collection, believed to have been penned in 1995, for the sale of the items from his time at Chicago's Polaris High School for $10 for three or $12 apiece, and it also noted that Kanye first started art classes when he was just four.

The woman on the show explained that her husband was given the pieces following the death of the hip-hop star's mother Donda West in 2007.

The exhibitor shared: ''My husband is Kanye West's first cousin.

''When Kanye's mother passed away in 2007, my husband received them as part of the estate about a year after she passed.''

Laura replied: ''So you brought in this collection of artwork that was all done by Kanye West.

''You brought with you actually quite a large portfolio.

''We selected just a few to show, but you have a great number of them.''

Laura hailed the Yeezy designer's pieces for demonstrating Kanye's ''extraordinary facility as an artist'' away from his musical talents.

She continued: ''I think what really attracted me to these pieces is that a lot of people are probably not aware of how talented he is as an artist outside of his music career.

''I think these pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist and I selected this grouping because it shows the different mediums he was working in.''

The elaborate masterpieces were created using graphite and gouache, and he even used a scratchboard technique.

Kanye's cousin-in-law explained that he was able to attend prestigious art colleges, such as the American Academy of Art in Chicago, where he later obtained a Bachelor degree in Fine Art, because his late mother was a teacher and encouraged him to follow his passion.

She explained: ''Because his mother was an English college professor, she travelled all around the world and he went everywhere with her.''

Laura responded: ''I personally didn't know that about him, so that also informs kind of where he's coming from.''

His cousin-in-law added: ''Right, he's got a much more global view of art and culture.

''His mother pushed him to do anything that he wanted to do and made sure that it was available for him.''