Kanye West is reportedly feeling a lot better and has been working hard on surprise projects.

The rapper has been keeping a low profile since his hospitalisation back in November, but according to E! he’s been hard at work getting ready for his return to the spotlight.

Kanye West has been working on surprise projects

A source told the website Kanye was now "feeling more on track" and working on several business opportunities away from the public eye. "Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involves music and concerts in the spring and summer," the source shared. "Plus he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations.”

The source added that Kanye has also been focusing on his family. "His kids are his number one priority for him and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud," the source added. "He thinks about her every day.”

Following West’s hospitalisation he canceled the remainder of the US dates on his Saint Pablo Tour. While there’s been no official word on the dates being rescheduled, it was previously reported that Kanye wanted to fulfil his touring obligations.

"Kanye wants to finish the tour. He loves his show," a tour source told E! News in December. ”He wants everyone in the world to see it.” Before he was hospitalised the rapper was reportedly panning to bring the tour to the UK and the rest of Europe in 2017.