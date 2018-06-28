It’s been a busy month for Kanye West, rolling out his most recent studio album, a collaboration LP and a number of records he’s produced for others in consecutive weeks. Now, however, there are reports that he’s planning to do the same pattern for a year, releasing “52 albums in 52 weeks”.

The 41 year old megastar told Jon Caramanica in a wide-ranging interview last month, soon after the release of ye, and which the journalist related on his ‘Popcast’ podcast this week that he plans to release a huge number of other projects over the coming months.

“He told me at one point he wants to make 52 records in 52 weeks,” Caramanica said. “Take that for what you will.”

It’s not entirely clear what Kanye means by this pledge, as in whether it will be his own music or material that he’s produced for others – such as the recent Pusha-T album Daytona.

Given that Kanye was hospitalised at the end of 2016 for serious nervous exhaustion after a hectic year, many will be thinking that such an ambition isn’t particularly healthy for the rapper. One would think that a record every week for a year would be hopelessly unrealistic.

However, soon after Caramanica’s revelations, record label Def Jam tweeted an image with the question, “Which artist would you like Kanye to produce a 7-track album for next?” – meaning that Kanye might be serious after all.

He released his eighth studio album ye at the start of this month, which was received with muted praise in comparison to his previous records. The week after, he released a collaboration record with Kid Cudi under the name KIDS SEE GHOSTS, which went down very well. On top of that, he’s produced records for Pusha-T, Nas and Teyana Taylor.

