Just when it looked like Kanye West might have reached some kind of stability regarding his social media output, he’s gone a reignited his feud with fellow mega-star rapper Drake.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening (December 13th), the 41 year old hip-hop icon shared a screenshot of a message he allegedly received, stating that Drake had “sent in a clearance request” for 2009 song, ‘Say What’s Real’, in which the Canadian star sampled Kanye’s 808s & Heartbreak track ‘Say You Will’.

“Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idol’s kids’ mouths,” he wrote. The two have been involved in a months-long feud regarding Drake’s beef with Pusha T. Drake explained how West invited him earlier this year to Wyoming to work on ‘Life Yourself’, before claiming that Kanye didn’t tell him he had plans to release an album [Scorpion] around the time of his own.

Kanye reignited his Drake beef

Kanye continued: “Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro. You sneak dissing on Trav records [i.e. Astroworld by Travis Scott] and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family… I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son. It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro.”

“Sending purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental s**t. I need my apologies now. Not through Scooter either. Not through Travis,” he continued.

It had looked, back in September, as if Kanye had been the bigger man and elected to settle the beef by extending an olive branch over Twitter, but that peace seems to have been shattered.

More: Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West once paid her $1 million NOT to take a job

“I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro. I never even heard none of the diss records. That ain’t my MO never did a diss record. No tough talk either. This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody. This man to man bro. This been bothering me too long.”

He then appeared to accuse Drake of buying up all the tickets for the first two rows at a recent Pusha T gig (whose recent album DAYTONA he produced), much like 50 Cent did the other week for a Ja Rule show.

Drake has been feuding with Kanye this year

“Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro,” he added. “Stop this already bro. You getting people hurt out here. And over what?”

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also piled in to the debate, directly tagging Drake this time – which Kanye’s tweet didn’t – and saying: “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

“My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

More: Kanye West reaches out on Twitter for Bob Dylan collaboration