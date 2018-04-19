Kanye West has revealed what’s behind his recent comeback to Twitter after an absence of nearly a year – he’s publishing a philosophy book in “real time” via the social media platform.

The 40 year old rap megastar returned to Twitter last week after an hiatus of around 11 months. Since then, Twitter has of course changed to a 280-character limit, meaning we’re now getting twice the insight and bizarreness as we used to. In the last few days, he’s been publishing a series of motivational homilies to his followers.

“As a creative your ideas are your strongest form of currency,” read one of his tweets. “Try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas,” he wrote in another, in a series appearing to be aimed at creatives.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in the context of a discussion with his interior designer, Kanye put these tweets in context.

“I’ve got this new concept that I’ve been diggin’ into,” the rapper explained, describing his theory about photography. “I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs – about human beings being obsessed with photographs – because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future.”

Then, a day later, came the full explanation as to what Kanye was doing on Twitter this time round – he’s writing a book of philosophy titled ‘Break The Simulation’, apparently on the hoof and where the tweets themselves are the medium.

“Oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” West wrote on Wednesday (April 18th). “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

Get following Yeezy on Twitter, in that case, if you want to see how this rather odd experiment pans out. This being Kanye, even if it doesn’t work, it’s sure to be entertaining!

