Kanye West could release new music in the near future, according to Daryl 'KNARLYdb' Brown.

The stylist has given the rapper's fans an insight into his current activity, confirming that Kanye is now working on new material and that ''God level'' tunes are on the way.

Responding to a fan question on Twitter about Kanye's new music, Brown - who is a member of the musician's DONDA team - replied: ''[It's] coming soon (sic)''

And in a now-deleted tweet, Daryl shared prayer hands and wrote: ''God level!!! (sic)''

Kanye, 40, has kept a distinctly low profile since he was taken into hospital in November 2016, as a result of suffering hallucinations and paranoia.

But over recent months, it's been widely reported that Kanye's health is improving and that the outspoken rapper is busily working on new material.

A source previously said: ''Kanye is in a good place right now. He's working on his music and laying low.

''He's gained a little weight. He's not going to the gym as much as he could be but that's OK. He's been focused on staying calm and not doing anything to mess his mindset up. He's in the zone.''

It's also been claimed that Kanye's marriage to reality star Kim Kardashian West is now stronger than ever, too.

The insider added: ''He's the best he's ever been - he's very stable. There haven't been any manic outbursts. You're going to see a calm Kanye who is taking it day by day.

''Living with a mental illness is something that he will always have to be aware of, and spend time working on, but he's doing it. And he and Kim are stronger than ever.''