'Jesus Is King' rapper Kanye West is reportedly set to perform at a televangelist's virtual Easter service this weekend.
Kanye West will reportedly perform at a virtual Easter service this weekend.
The 42-year-old rapper - who holds his own Sunday Services in Los Angeles - is said to be participating in 57-year-old televangelist Joel Osteen's broadcast to celebrate the Christian festival.
A source told People magazine: ''Yes, it's true. Things are still up in the air about logistics, but it looks like it's going to work out. Joel asked him and he jumped at the chance...
''Kanye has been wanting to do something during the quarantine and he feels like it'll be a good way to be a blessing to other people.''
Osteen's non-denominational church regularly livestream's services to millions of followers, and this weekend the Lakewood website has confirmed broadcasts for 7pm on Saturday (11.04.20) and 8.30am and 11am on Sunday (12.04.20).
A message on the church's website reads: ''This is a great OPPORTUNITY to bring the message of hope to our neighbors, friends, and family.
''We want to encourage you to invite, share and re-post with as many people as possible.
''People are needing the hope we have in Jesus more than ever before. (sic)''
Late last year, it was reported the pair had struck up a friendship, with Kanye keen to work with Joel in the future.
An insider said at the time: ''[Kanye] is very interested in going and spending more time with Joel.
''They are friends. They message each other a lot. They have deep conversations...
''He wants to learn how other churches do things. He wants to spend time with other Christian leaders. He's open for tips and guidance. This is all very important to Ye.''
Meanwhile, Joel has been open about his friendship with the 'Jesus Is King' hitmaker.
He explained: ''It just felt right to me because ... I'm a believer in people, and I found him to be very genuine and just a fantastic person.''
It's been five years since Purity Ring released Another Eternity, but little has changed in their overall sound and macabre lyrical themes now that...
We need music now more than ever.
Mystery Jets, Purity Ring and more coming soon...
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
What do you need to know about buying headphones?
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...