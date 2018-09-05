After a summer of feuding over social media, Kanye West has extended an olive branch to his rap rival Drake just a couple of days after his wife Kim Kardashian publicly denied that she had slept with the Canadian star.

Posting a picture of one of Drake’s live shows, the 41 year old star wrote: “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew…. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.”

“Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place… We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after… I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land.”

Kanye West turned peacemaker this week

The tweets appear to refer to a feud that began in June this year when Kanye announced he was releasing a seven-song album ye, as well as a joint record with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts. According to some sources, this announcement came two days after 31 year old Drake announced the release of his own Scorpion album around the same time.

Last week, Kanye was asked by a Chicago-based radio station if he was the person who told Pusha T that Drake had fathered a secret son called Adonis with former French porn star Sophie Brussaux. Pusha T rapped about the incident on diss track ‘The Story Of Adidon’ following Drake's denials about the story's truthfulness – putting Kanye in the circumstantial knowledge circle, as he produced Pusha T’s album DAYTONA.

However, father of three West said that he absolutely had not broached the subject with Pusha.

“I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz [Khalifa] a few years earlier,” Kanye concluded his short series of tweets late on Tuesday night (September 4th).

“This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”

