As his comeback gathers pace, Kanye West has reportedly taken the decision to part ways with his manager, Scooter Braun, with pair going their separate ways “on good terms”, according to reports.

TMZ reported on Tuesday (April 24th) that Kanye had amicably broken off his two-year working relationship with Scooter Braun, who also manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. It comes as part of a wider re-arrangement of his management team, with the rapper asking his core team – including attorney Peter Paterno – to bring all services in-house to his Yeezy organisation.

Braun turned the offer down, although this hasn’t precluded the possibility of Kanye and Braun’s companies working together on future projects. “They parted on good terms,” a source told Variety.

The decision comes at a crucial time for the 40 year old rapper, as he prepares to release a total of five albums in just over a month’s timeframe in June this year. Last week, he revealed the release of an eighth solo album and a collaboration album with fellow star Kid Cudi, and days later he announced that he’s produced albums by Nas, Teyana Taylor and Pusha T. All five are coming out in consecutive weeks, and he currently doesn’t have a legal team or manager.

Ever outspoken, Kanye made a sudden return to Twitter earlier this month, after a lengthy hiatus following the cancellation of 21 dates of his Saint Pablo tour in November 2016 and his hospitalisation in Los Angeles for exhaustion.

His comeback has been typically whirlwind in nature, with Kanye revealing that he’s composing a book of philosophy via the medium of Twitter.

In addition to that, Kanye also delivered an update on his much-vaunted presidential ambitions, simply tweeting “2024” on Tuesday night – indicating that he’s planning to run for the White House four years later than he had originally boasted a couple of years ago.

