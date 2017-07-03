Drama has hit the music industry as it's revealed that Kanye West is leaving Jay Z's Tidal service over an apparent financial disagreement. The company are adamant that they will sue him if he dares sign with another streaming service, but the rapper is ready to counter-sue.

Kanye West snapped at LAX in 2016

It seems that the 'Famous' musician hasn't been happy in his involvement with the company for some time, alleging that he is owed over $3 million by them and is therefore terminating his engagement with them over breach of contract.

According to TMZ, Tidal is threatening to hit him with a lawsuit if he signs a contract with another service, after lawyers have been unable to negotiate the situation amicably. Among other complaints, Kanye West reportedly brought in 1.5 million subscribers to the streaming service following 2016 album 'The Life of Pablo', but his promised bonus for his efforts was never paid.

Not only that, but he was also supposed to be compensated for his music videos (which, needless to say, he wasn't), but Tidal insist that the video situation did not go down as specified in his contract so therefore they owe him nothing. 'I'll deliver the videos when you pay me what I'm owed', was Kanye's response according to TMZ.

If that wasn't enough, Kanye is thoroughly unimpressed by Jay Z's diss track on his brand new album '4:44'. The track in question, 'Kill JAY-Z', makes a few obvious gibes at the rapper including the lines: 'You dropped outta school, you lost your principles / I know people backstab you, I felt bad too / But this 'f**k everybody' attitude ain't natural / But you ain't a Saint, this ain't KumbaYe.'

Apparently, wife Kim Kardashian has something to say about it all. 'She thinks it was a low blow to diss Kanye and throw around words like 'insane' after all he's been through', a source told Hollywood Life. 'Kanye had a real difficult time last year and is still coming out of it, so to hit him like that wasn't cool.'

More: Kanye West to tour again in 2018

Meanwhile, Jay Z is reportedly trying not to let the whole debacle get in the way of his music or his family life.