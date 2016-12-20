Kanye West is ''really pushing'' to perform at the Grammy's next year and the Brit awards as part of his big comeback.
Kanye West is ''really pushing'' to perform at the Grammy's next year.
The 39-year-old rapper was recently rushed to hospital for exhaustion in November, which saw him cancel the remaining dates of his 'Saint Pablo Tour', and the star reportedly wants to make a big comeback and take to the stage at the American bash and the Brits in London next year.
Speaking about the 'Famous' rappers plans to return to the Daily Star newspaper, the 'Famous' rapper said: ''Kanye has made it known that he's available for the awards season. People are telling him to take it easy, but he's really pushing to play the Grammys and the BRITs next year.
''He's planning to bring his life 'Saint Pablo Tour' tour to the UK in 2017 anyway and the BRITs would be a great way to preview his floating stage.''
Although Kanye has revealed he will set new dates to fulfil the tour days he missed out on performing, his main priority is to take to Europe ahead of the rescheduled US dates.
The source continued: ''There are a few US shows that need to be rescheduled first, but the priority for next year is taking his show to Europe.
''The staging is complex, it takes a lot of planning, you have to find the right arenas.''
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...