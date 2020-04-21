Kanye West has teamed up with Chick-Fil-A to provide 300,000 meals to vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 42-year-old rapper and the fast-food franchise have joined forces with the Los Angeles' Dream Centre, a nonprofit Christian organisation, to provide around 11,000 meals a day to those in need in Los Angeles

Dream Centre founder Matthew Barnett told Fox News in a statement: ''Every morning I wake up and stand in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away that day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide to folks that need it.

''The Los Angeles Dream Centre has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials. I'm so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we've found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community.

''I can't say thank you enough to the various donors who've made this a reality. This is what a neighbourhood, a community, and a church should always look like.''

Barnett added that the 'Jesus Is King' rapper's generosity enabled the organisation to deliver to vulnerable people who need to remain isolated in their homes.

Kanye's association with Chick Fil-A is well documented, having referenced the fast food chain on 2019's 'Closed on Sunday'.

But the company has previously faced controversy for its opposition to same-sex marriage, including donations to controversial Christian groups criticised as being anti-LGBT.

However, in November 2019, the chain stopped the donations and said it would focus on education, homelessness and hunger.