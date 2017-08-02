As if his last year hasn't been difficult enough, Kanye West is now in the midst of a legal battle with his tour insurers who are allegedly refusing to pay out even though it's been eight months since the Saint Pablo Tour was cancelled.

Kanye West at 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Apparently, Lloyd's of London insurance company are doing everything they can to avoid paying out after Kanye was forced to cancel the remainder of his 2016 tour on the grounds of mental illness. Despite evidence of his erratic behaviour on stage (no-one can forget the 'I would've voted for Trump' debacle) and his subsequent hospitalisation, insurers remain reluctant to compensate their client.

It seems their objection could be linked to rumours of Kanye's drug use, and even his song lyrics have been brought into question, but the lawsuit insists he is yet to be given a clear explanation.

'[Lloyd's of London have not] provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye's use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums paid by Very Good [Kanye's touring company]', the complaint reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not only were the insurance companies informed of Kanye's breakdown, they were also given testimony from his doctor at UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center as well as the company's hand-picked physician when they demanded an independent medical examination. The rapper also submitted to an examination under oath.

With the lawsuit alleging that the insurance companies are doing everything they possibly can to deny paying out to Kanye, he is now suing for $10 million for breach of contract and breach of good faith.

'Lloyd's companies enjoy collecting bounteous premiums; they don't enjoy paying claims, no matter how legitimate', the lawsuit continues. 'Their business model thrives on conducting unending 'investigations,' of bona fide coverage requests, stalling interminably, running up their insured's costs, and avoiding coverage decisions based on flimsy excuses.'