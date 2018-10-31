Kanye West has appeared to have had a Damascene revelation, saying that he’s “distancing” himself from politics and admitting that he’s been “used”.

On Twitter on Tuesday night (October 30th), the 41 year old rapper said that he’s been “used to spread messages I don't believe in”.

“My eyes are now wide open,” he said. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

Of course, Kanye has been roundly criticised over the past couple of years for his vocal support for Donald Trump. However, his latest utterance appears to have been motivated by a campaign that he’s been linked to known as ‘Blexit’, apparently against his will.

Run by Conservative commentator Candace Owens, the ‘Blexit’ movement encourages African-Americans to quit the Democratic Party. Owens claimed that West had designed a range of clothing for the campaign, which the rapper has vociferously denied.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine,” Kanye wrote. “I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most,” he continued. “I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.”

This is all likely to come as a blow to the highly divisive Trump, who has delighted in rubbing West’s friendship in the faces of his numerous critics.

Just under three weeks ago, the star had been pictured hugging Trump during a visit to the White House’s Oval Office. Around the same time, he gave a performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ which sparked a huge backlash. Wearing a red cap with Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan, he gave an apparently unscripted, off-air rant in support of the president.

