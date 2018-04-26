Eccentricity is one thing, but Kanye West's increasingly erratic behaviour in his day-to-day life as well as social media has allegedly become a genuine concern for his family. He's apparently been fighting with mother-in-law Kris Jenner, and wife Kim Kardashian is almost at the end of her tether.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the MTV VMAs

The 40-year-old rapper's obsession with his inner creative genius is seemingly getting a little out of hand. According to recent reports, he's severed ties with a number of his friends and lawyers, as well as manager Scooter Braun, and now he's clashing with his own family.

'He's had huge blow-ups with Kris', a source told People. 'She sees how erratic he's acting and is most concerned about her daughter's brand. She's also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he's having explosive issues with her too. Everyone is really, really worried.'

If that wasn't bad enough, his wife Kim - the mother of his three children 3-month-old Chicago, 2-year-old Saint and 4-year-old North - is struggling to control him, and her exchange on Twitter over his comment about getting 'rid of everything', was apparently an attempt to subdue the situation.

'Kim is trying to control him and the situation, but he can't be controlled', the source continued. 'She's trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it's just not working.'

'He genuinely believes he's God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim, but in his mind he doesn't think Kim is a genius, and he's telling her he knows what he's doing.'

Another insider has revealed that Kanye has not been sleeping and 'texting at all hours of the day or night', leaving his team utterly drained. 'He's all over the place', they said. 'If you can't be part of his creative genius, he'll cut you loose. That's what he says.'

On a less serious note, other sources close to him have said that the situation isn't quite as concerning as some might like to make it out to be. 'That's part of being Kanye', they explained. 'He's willing to take risks with his public persona. He doesn't take it as serious as the internet takes it.'

More: Kanye West parts from his manager

Naturally, it's difficult to know what to make of the whole thing, given that it was only 2016 when he was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour due to mental health issues including exhaustion and paranoia. The question is: is he having more emotional difficulties, or is he just 'being Kanye'?