Kanye West has reportedly pulled the plug on the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour. While West had not formally announced any dates for the tour yet, he was expected to bring it over the UK and Europe next year.

Kanye West will not be bringing his Saint Pablo tour to Europe next year

TMZ report that, “Kanye‘s people contacted concert promoter Live Nation and informed them the second leg was officially cancelled.” No dates for the tour had been announced yet, but according to TMZ, planned stops included Paris, the UK and Germany.

Kanye is still recovering from his hospitalisation late last month, where he was taken to UCLA Medical Center after he reportedly began displaying erratic behaviour.

Since his hospitalisation the rapper has only been spotted out in public on a few occasions, including when he met with President-elect Donald Trump last week.

He later broke his social media silence to comment on the meeting, tweeting: “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.

“These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

When Trump himself was asked what the meeting had been about, the President-elect told reporters, “Just friends, just friends. He’s a good man.”