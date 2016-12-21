The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Kanye West has reportedly pulled the plug on the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour. While West had not formally announced any dates for the tour yet, he was expected to bring it over the UK and Europe next year.
Kanye West will not be bringing his Saint Pablo tour to Europe next year
TMZ report that, “Kanye‘s people contacted concert promoter Live Nation and informed them the second leg was officially cancelled.” No dates for the tour had been announced yet, but according to TMZ, planned stops included Paris, the UK and Germany.
More: John Legend Disappointed With Kanye's Meeting With Trump
Kanye is still recovering from his hospitalisation late last month, where he was taken to UCLA Medical Center after he reportedly began displaying erratic behaviour.
Since his hospitalisation the rapper has only been spotted out in public on a few occasions, including when he met with President-elect Donald Trump last week.
He later broke his social media silence to comment on the meeting, tweeting: “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.
“These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”
More: Friends Urging Kim Kardashian And Kanye West To "Hold On" Amid Marriage Difficulties
When Trump himself was asked what the meeting had been about, the President-elect told reporters, “Just friends, just friends. He’s a good man.”
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...