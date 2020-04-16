Kanye West has said he has battled alcoholism after some of his records weren't nominated for music awards, and revealed he used to drink Grey Goose vodka and orange juice in the mornings.
The 42-year-old rapper has opened up about turning to drink after his records 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' and 'Watch the Throne' were snubbed for Album of the Year accolades.
He said: ''It's good that we found out about all of those awards shows that partially led me to alcoholism. Whistle been blown, you know?
''Imagine 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' and 'Watch the Throne' [being eligible] the same year and neither of them being nominated for Album of the Year.
''Imagine doing 'The Life of Pablo' and driving down the road and never hearing none of those songs on the radio and your wife and your daughter are in the car.''
The 'Famous' hitmaker admitted he has ditched booze since he realised he needed it ''day by day'', and insisted he has ''never owned up'' to being a ''functioning alcoholic''.
He added to GQ magazine: ''One day I was in my office working on the couture collection, and there was some Grey Goose in the fridge and I was just going to get a daytime drink, and I looked and thought, 'Devil, you're not going to beat me today.'
''That one statement is like a tattoo. I haven't had a drink since I realised I needed to take it day by day, but I never owned up, or was even told, 'Hey, you're a functioning alcoholic.'
''People have called me a crazy person, people have called me everything - but not a functioning alcoholic. And I would be drinking orange juice and Grey Goose in the morning.''
Kanye recently opened up about going through a ''mental breakdown'', and likened it to that of Ryan Reynolds' character in 'Deadpool'.
The 'Bound 2' rapper cancelled some tour dates in 2016 and was hospitalised, and he compared his experiences at the time to Ryan's character Wade Wilson, who, after undertaking an experimental cure for terminal cancer and tortured, gains superhero powers but suffers with scars.
He said: ''I've been through 'Deadpool'. You know that movie? I had an actual mental breakdown from attempting to put together all of the pieces.''
