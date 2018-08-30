Three weeks after he was first asked, Kanye West has finally given a response to the question that Jimmy Kimmel asked him about Donald Trump.

Appearing on the chat show host’s show back in early August, the rapper was asked why he thinks that the current president cares about black people – spinning a statement that West himself made more than a decade ago about former president George W. Bush in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Speaking to 107.5 WGCI Chicago, 40 year old West was asked the same question, and, after a long 25-second pause, he eventually answered: “I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him.”

“He would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this, and he will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he's got an ego like all the rest of us,” Kanye said. “He wants to be the greatest president and he knows that he can't be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community so that's something he's going to work towards.”

West also spoke about his other big gaffe of 2018 – his infamous claim that slavery was “a choice” during an appearance with TMZ.

“I don't know if I properly apologised for how the slavery comment made people feel,” the star explained. “I'm sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA [Make America Great Again] hat into the slave comment, and I'm sorry for people who felt let down by that moment.”

West then spoke directly to his fans: “This is something about the fact that it hurt people's feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information. I could present in a way more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologise. That happens sometimes when people are... I'm not blaming mental health, but I'm explaining mental health.”

