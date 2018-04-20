Kanye took to Twitter to announce two new albums, which will be released on back-to-back weeks in June.
After a lengthy period of silence, Kanye West has continued his comeback to the world by announcing the release of TWO new albums – one of them being a collaboration with fellow rapper Kid Cudi.
Yeezy stunned social media on Thursday night (April 19th) by revealing news of two new studio albums he’s completed, and which will be released on back-to-back weeks in June this year. In a series of tweets, he announced that the first record – not yet given a title – will be out on June 1st and will be his eighth solo studio album, with “7 songs”.
The second, under the collaboration title Kids See Ghosts, will be out the following week on June 8th and was made with Kid Cudi.
Both these projects will be Kanye’s first new music since his much-hyped The Life of Pablo came out back in February 2016.
More: Kanye West is publishing a philosophy book “in real time” via Twitter
The surprise news comes just a few days after the 40 year old star announced that he was working on a book of philosophy, called ‘Break the Simulation’, which will be composed entirely through tweets.
“I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs – about human beings being obsessed with photographs – because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future,” Kanye had said in a Hollywood Reporter interview with his interior designer Axel Vervoordt at the start of the week.
“Oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write.”
More: Kanye West splits from long-term manager ‘Izzy’ Zivkovic
