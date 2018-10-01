Kanye West has incited another storm of controversy by calling for the abolition of the 13th ammendment; though it didn't take him long to start backtracking. To make matters worse, he made the comment while visibly supporting President Donald Trump, which came across as tasteless to say the least.

Somebody ought to take Twitter away from Kanye West before he loses all his fans. The rapper posted a shot of himself on social media on board a private jet wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat, which was enough to whip his anti-Trump followers into an enraged frenzy without the questionable Tweet that accompanied the picture.

'This represents good and America becoming whole again', he wrote. 'We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.'

For those who don't know, the 13th amendment is the part of the Constitution that abolished slavery and involuntary labour in the 1800s, freeing thousands of black people who were no longer the property of rich white men.

Later, he branded the amendment as 'slavery in disguise meaning it never ended'. However, he soon went back on his original statement, no doubt in response to the backlash that he received.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

'Not abolish but let's amend the 13th amendment', he explained. 'We apply everyone's opinions to our platform.'

There are those who defended the 41-year-old, claiming that he was obviously referring to the part of the amendment that prohibited slavery except as 'punishment for a crime', while others thought that his reasoning for the amendment to be abolished was down to the fact that society shouldn't need it anymore.

Whatever his reasoning behind his latest comments, some people are just not cool with the kind of pro-Trump rhetoric he has been spouting since his comeback to the public eye. Lana Del Rey is one of them.

'I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level', she responded to him on Instagram following his appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'. 'Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism. None of which would be a talking point if we weren't speaking about the man leading our country.'

'If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the p***y just because he's famous, then you need an intervention just as much as he does', she continued. 'Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.'